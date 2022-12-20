Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,934.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,914.7% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 217,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 206,731 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,894.2% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,168.0% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

