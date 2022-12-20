Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

