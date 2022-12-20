Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

