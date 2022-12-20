Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

MO stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

