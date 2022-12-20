American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 326,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

American Software Trading Down 1.5 %

AMSWA stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.36 million, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. American Software had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $31.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Software

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,248.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 287,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Software by 18.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 141,882 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.