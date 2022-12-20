Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lifted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.69. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

