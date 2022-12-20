Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

AMKR stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

