Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $165.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

