Analysts Offer Predictions for TransAlta Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

TransAlta Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:TAC opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.97.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 32.4% in the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 100,292 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

