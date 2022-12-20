Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT at $29.80

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after buying an additional 376,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,556,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,068,000 after buying an additional 233,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.24 on Friday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

