Analysts Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Target Price at $43.88

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

ACLX stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the third quarter valued at $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

