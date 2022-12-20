Analysts Set BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) PT at $114.67

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

BXC opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $624.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.81. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,741,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 528,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

