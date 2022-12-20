Analysts Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) PT at $28.32

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.91) to €29.60 ($31.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.