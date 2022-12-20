Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $61.00

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Stephens increased their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
GMS Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of GMS opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. GMS has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth about $47,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after buying an additional 594,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $28,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 392.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
