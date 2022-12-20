Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $61.00

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Stephens increased their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GMS opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. GMS has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $933,482. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth about $47,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after buying an additional 594,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $28,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 392.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

