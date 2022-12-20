Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $193.50

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

