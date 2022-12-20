Analysts Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) PT at $10.95

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEXXY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nexi from €10.50 ($11.17) to €11.25 ($11.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nexi from €13.00 ($13.83) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. Nexi has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

