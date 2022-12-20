Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 5,267.50

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,267.50 ($63.99).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.32) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($65.60) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,310 ($64.50) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.74) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.67), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($335,938.34).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,609 ($68.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £90.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 633.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,205.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,045.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.05).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

