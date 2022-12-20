Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT at $65.29

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

