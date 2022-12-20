Analysts Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $66.24

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE TREX opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $137.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,926,000 after buying an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Trex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

