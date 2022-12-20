Analyzing Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Regency Centers and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 4 4 0 2.50 Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33

Regency Centers currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.10%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $116.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.28%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Regency Centers pays out 98.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.17 billion 9.15 $361.41 million $2.65 23.52 Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.24 $388.09 million $4.88 18.88

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 37.75% 7.17% 4.08% Lamar Advertising 24.90% 40.03% 8.03%

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Regency Centers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

