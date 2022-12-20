Analyzing TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TROOPS and Digital Ally, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Ally 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.3% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TROOPS and Digital Ally’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.68 million 55.77 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Digital Ally $21.41 million 0.61 $25.48 million ($0.17) -1.43

Digital Ally has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Volatility & Risk

TROOPS has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Digital Ally -21.32% -17.30% -11.29%

Summary

TROOPS beats Digital Ally on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording. It also provides VuVault and EVO Web, a cloud-based evidence management system; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, sanitizer wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

