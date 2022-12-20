ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 502,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ANIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.