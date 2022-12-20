Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 847,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 957,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after buying an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 939,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after buying an additional 130,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.04 million, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

