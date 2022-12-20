Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

