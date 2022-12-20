Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $20.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Asana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Insider Activity at Asana
In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Asana Stock Performance
NYSE ASAN opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.