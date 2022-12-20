Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $20.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Asana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Asana Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Asana by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

