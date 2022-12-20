ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $358.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.67.
ASMIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($345.74) to €300.00 ($319.15) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €340.00 ($361.70) to €320.00 ($340.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €379.00 ($403.19) to €368.00 ($391.49) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
ASM International Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $262.20 on Friday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $461.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.65.
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASM International (ASMIY)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.