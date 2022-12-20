ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $358.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.67.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($345.74) to €300.00 ($319.15) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €340.00 ($361.70) to €320.00 ($340.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €379.00 ($403.19) to €368.00 ($391.49) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $262.20 on Friday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $461.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.65.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

