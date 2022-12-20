Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 486,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Atkore by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atkore by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

