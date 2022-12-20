AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

