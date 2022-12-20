Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Innovation and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arbe Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 330.33%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 268.59%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Arbe Robotics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -1,815.83% -25.08% -22.92% Arbe Robotics -1,163.30% -65.35% -52.06%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Arbe Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 17.21 -$755.45 million ($1.54) -0.79 Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 87.45 -$58.09 million ($0.73) -4.27

Arbe Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

