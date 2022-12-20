Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Autohome by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Autohome by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autohome Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

