Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 39.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $176.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $219.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.68.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

