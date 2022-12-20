Avity Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

