Axon Enterprise, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axon Enterprise in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Axon Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

AXON has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $167.57 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after purchasing an additional 207,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,314. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

