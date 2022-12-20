Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

