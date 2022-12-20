Beacon Financial Group Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 119,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

