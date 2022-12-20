Beacon Financial Group Trims Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 328,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 3.3 %

BYD opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

