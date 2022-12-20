Bennicas & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 11.8% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

