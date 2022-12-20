BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Holdings Increased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 39,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $168.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.88. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $302.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.