Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,983,000 after purchasing an additional 784,420 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.