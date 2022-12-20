Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $22,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $138.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

