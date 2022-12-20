B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 495 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.01).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.34) to GBX 300 ($3.64) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.77) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.03) to GBX 555 ($6.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.80) to GBX 415 ($5.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 409.30 ($4.97) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 289 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 369.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 373.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.49.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.