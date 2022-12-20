Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,303,000 after buying an additional 890,395 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after buying an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VEU opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
