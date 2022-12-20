Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,521 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

