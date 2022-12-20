Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,223. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $328.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

