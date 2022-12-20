Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

