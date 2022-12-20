Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for BOX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BOX’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

BOX Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BOX stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.55 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $39,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 62.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 616.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 975,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,223 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,478. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

