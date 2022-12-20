Brave Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.1% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

