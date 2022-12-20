Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Braze in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.47). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Braze’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Braze alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRZE. Cowen dropped their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Braze to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Braze Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -15.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 211,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,557 and have sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.