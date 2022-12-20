Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) PT at GBX 76.57

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.57 ($0.93).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 36 ($0.44) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.36) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday.

boohoo group Price Performance

LON:BOO opened at GBX 36.85 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.20. The firm has a market cap of £467.33 million and a P/E ratio of -122.83. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.40 ($1.56).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

