Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

